Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled on social media for turning size zero again

Kareena Kapoor Khan lost massive amount of weight after her pregnancy and she looks more stunning after that, but there are some people who don’t find Kareena attractive in her slim avatar. The actress was seen posing with Amrita Arora in a picture which was posted on Instagram and after the picture was out all the trollers started slamming Kareena for her figure.

A user commented Visible ribs…well that’s not a good sign…. Bebo…pls don’t hurt your beautiful shape.”

Another user wrote, “Seems like Kareena underwent some treatment to look skinny.”

“Once again we can see her ribs after Tashan,” a user commented while the other wrote, “haddiyaaaan nazar aa rahi hain kareena ki.”

Although it won’t effect Kareena at all, as she had taken huge pain to get this figure after long time. Talking about her work the actress is doing a movie Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi and will hit the theatres on June 1, 2018.