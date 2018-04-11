Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer ‘Veere Di Wedding’s trailer to release on THIS day

As we all know Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her comeback, after taking a break for pregnancy to deliver Taimur Ali Khan. She will be seen in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the key roles. Ever since the announcement of the film, their fans have been excited to watch this mixture of sismance on the big screen. And guess what, the release day is coming closer.

Recently, the reports are stating that Veere Di Wedding’s trailer is possible to release on April 19, 2018. Yes, a source close to the film told the leading daily, “The theatrical promo for VDW will be launched on April 19. Unlike most others, this won’t be just a digital launch, but the actors will be unveiling the trailer with a press conference.”

The film also stars Sumeet Vyas who will reportedly be seen as a partner of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is slated to be released on June 1, 2018.