Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s sizzling chemistry on the ramp; See pictures and videos

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra’s Summer Couture collection 2018 on Sunday in Singapore. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik and Kareena walked the ramp together, and their sizzling chemistry set the stage on fire.

Kareena Kapoor donned a traditional yet contemporary beige outfit with intricate floral design with simple hairdo and minimal make up. Kartik looked handsome in a classy clack sherwani and white pant.

See Video here:

A post shared by Free Press Journal (@freepressjournal) on Mar 25, 2018 at 8:32am PDT

Manish too posted photos on his Instagram account and captioned it, “#Muse #Forever the very beautiful #kareenakapoorkhan #glamourous in #manishmalhotralabel #manishmalhotrawo #singapore #fashionshow #summercouture2018 @mmalhotraworld #MMLXSingapore”

This fresh pairing worked wonders and we can’t wait to watch the two in a film together. This is not first time Kareena walked the ramp for friend Manish Malhotra.

Also, Kareena’s BFF Amrita Arora accompanied her to Singapore and she shared some pictures from Venue on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Fantastic show @manishmalhotra05 👏🏼👏🏼 ! stunningggg”

Another picture she shared, “Singapore diaries ❤️❤️ !Hit the road jack #bffs👭’