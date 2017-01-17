Karan Wahi is done with flirting!

TV host Karan Wahi seems to be trying new tricks to keep his audiences engaged. Hosting a show is no small task, and Karan knows how monotonous it may get sometimes. “As an anchor creating good content is my sole responsibility.

An anchor is like a driver of the show who creates a perfect balance between the audience and the judges, and also the contestants. I always try to break the ice and see that the contestants are comfortable with the attention they get,” he says.

The actor has sworn not to flirt with her current judge Farah Khan anymore. “This time there will be no flirting with the judges as I am done with that! With Farah Khan, I need to rethink what I can do as we have done a show together earlier also,” he quips.