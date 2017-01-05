Karan Wahi’s favourite destination is Goa

Goa is undoubtedly tourists favourite destination and so is for popular actor and anchor Karan Wahi’s. Recently the handsome actor been to Goa for a short break.

Karan says,”Last year I have been to Goa many times, it is my favourite place to chill out. What I love about Goa is it disconnects me from social world and you can actually relax and spend some quiet time if you go to right places. In Goa I love both the sunsets and the sunrises but since it’s Goa I hardly have seen the sunrise because you sleep late but I never miss a chance to witness the beautiful sunset, It’s calm, soothing and peaceful.”

“It is important for an actor to take short breaks because these breaks are actually breath of fresh air in your hectic schedules and it also refreshes you for another round of hard work,”he added

Talking about his fan experiences in Goa Karan says,”No such mad fan experiences but yes I bumped into a lot of people who know you and appreciate your work. So that was a nice feeling from inside.”