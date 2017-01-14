Karan Wahi as host at Filmfare Awards Red Carpet

Popular anchor Karan Wahi will be host the Red Carpet of Filmfare Awards. Karan Wahi said, “Well in the past I have anchored few red carpets of film awards. I also anchored screen awards with none other than Salman Khan once. I feel It’s a great platform to interact with the whose who of the industry and also can know them a little more than the films that they do.”

” According to me the qualities of hosting the Red carpet would be the ability to connect with the stars so that they are not rigid about the questions or the fun stuff you ask them to do. One needs to know where to draw the line for sure,” he added.

Karan’s favourite on the Red carpet are Ranveer Singh and King Khan Shah Rukh Khan.

“I love Ranveer Singh because he is a house on fire anywhere and everywhere. Other than him its fun to be on the Red carpet with Shahrukh Khan because he is very sporting.

Karan tweeted, Its time for FILMFARE… not to forget some fun on the RED CARpet #filmfareawards2017 #hosting #redcarpet