Karan Patel: Every book I read is memorable

An acquired taste

I got into reading only recently — it’s something I acquired a taste for slowly.

Keeping it real

I enjoy reading biographies. I am a realist, so I need to know about people and their lives for them to be able to make an impact on me. I enjoyed reading Dilip Kumar saab and Rekhaji’s biographies and I am waiting to read a few more books like these. I’ve also enjoyed reading The Magic and The Power by Rhonda Byrne, too; she’s quite a terrific and realistic author, and I understand her.

Other than these, I like to read thrillers.

Getting hooked

I don’t usually take time out specifically for reading, but if a book catches my fancy I automatically get hooked onto it and it’s over before I know it.

Keeping count

I have never kept a count of the books I have read in a month, but if I find books that I love then maybe I can finish reading around three books in a month.

Getting recommendations

I get recommendations from very random sources — sometimes I hear people talk or I see books online (I love to get information on various things from the internet).

E-book versus physical

Physical, most definitely, I am old school!

Currently reading

At the moment nothing, as I just got done with the biographies I mentioned above.

Fave list

Since I am not an avid reader, every book I read is memorable.