Karan Patel: Every book I read is memorable
An acquired taste
I got into reading only recently — it’s something I acquired a taste for slowly.
Keeping it real
I enjoy reading biographies. I am a realist, so I need to know about people and their lives for them to be able to make an impact on me. I enjoyed reading Dilip Kumar saab and Rekhaji’s biographies and I am waiting to read a few more books like these. I’ve also enjoyed reading The Magic and The Power by Rhonda Byrne, too; she’s quite a terrific and realistic author, and I understand her.
Other than these, I like to read thrillers.
Getting hooked
I don’t usually take time out specifically for reading, but if a book catches my fancy I automatically get hooked onto it and it’s over before I know it.
Keeping count
I have never kept a count of the books I have read in a month, but if I find books that I love then maybe I can finish reading around three books in a month.
Getting recommendations
I get recommendations from very random sources — sometimes I hear people talk or I see books online (I love to get information on various things from the internet).
E-book versus physical
Physical, most definitely, I am old school!
Currently reading
At the moment nothing, as I just got done with the biographies I mentioned above.
Fave list
Since I am not an avid reader, every book I read is memorable.