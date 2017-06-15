Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal welcome baby boy, share adorable pictures

Mumbai: Television actor Karan Mehra aka favourite son Naitik from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai’ and his wife Nisha Rawal have welcomed their first child, and it’s a baby boy.

On Wednesday night, Karan shared the good news with fans with posting an adorable first picture of his son on Instagram. He shared the tiny feet of the new-born baby, which is hold by his parents.

Karan captioned the picture rather emotionally, “The littlest feet make the biggest footprints on our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy.”

This year, there have been many new arrivals in the lives of TV stars. In October, actor Karanvir Bohra welcomed twin girls with wife Teejay Sindhu. The couple has named their daughters, Vienna and Raya Bella. In November, Shweta Tiwari become a mother for second time with her second husband Abhinav Kohli, and named the child Reyansh.

Karan and Nisha tied the knot on November 24, 2012 after dating for one year.

Watch Nisha baby bump pictures here

