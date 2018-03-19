Karan Johar’s mom Hiroo Johar’s birthday bash: Sonu Nigam’s song made mother-son duo teary-eyed; watch the video

Karan Johar’s mom Hiroo Johar turned 75 on March 15 and most of the Bollywood celebrities were present at the lavish bash which was hosted by Karan Johar. Karan Johar had planned to go to Bulgaria with his team ‘Brahmastra’ to celebrate Alia’s birthday but he cancelled all the plans and stayed back to make arrangements for his mother’s big day.

Talking more about Hiroo Johar’s birthday bash, pictures and videos are going viral on social media, in one of the video which was shot by Karan Johar in which Hiroo Johar is cutting the cake in the company of Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others.

The surprise element was Sonu Nigam, he had special performance in the party and sung songs like ‘Lag Ja Gale’ and ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ which reportedly made the mother-son duo teary-eyed. Even Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar joined Sonu Niam on stage.

Karan Johar took to his social media account and shared some pictures from the party. Stars like Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Manish Malhotra, Niranjan Iyengar were among those who were present for the celebrations.