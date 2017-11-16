Karan Johar trolled for nepotism again, after releasing first look of Dhadak featuring Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishan Khattar

Those days are back when the word Nepotism was all around, and was making headlines due to the cold war between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut. It all started in Karan’s show Koffee With Karan where kangana said Karan is the flag bearer of nepotism. This took a nasty turn and all the celebrities started talking on it and social media was busted with trolls on Karan and Kangana.

And now the same thing has happened after Karan Johar released the first look of Dhadak featuring Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. As soon as he uploaded the poster, there were tons of hate messages on Karan’s account and he was once again called the flag bearer of nepotism.

Here are the some tweets. One wrote, “NEPOTISM again”, another tweeted, “Another example of Nepotism …this man is ambassador of Nepotism.” Some even referred to Ranaut’s comments saying, “Kangana must be laughing after seeing this.”

Another example of Nepotism …this man is ambassador of Nepotism . — ssshravani (@shravani_sub) November 15, 2017

😂😂 aur yeh sahab bolte hain hum nepotism nai karte 😂😂 — Manjinder kaur (@khayatkerk43) November 15, 2017

nepotism on peak😂😂😂 — Harpreet Toor (@HarPreeTTooR18) November 15, 2017