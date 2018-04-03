Karan Johar to present Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi debut ‘Bucket List’, film to release on May 25
After producing magnum opus, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, Karan Johar is all set to head towards Marathi film industry as he will reportedly be presenting Madhuri Dixit’s debut Marathi film, ‘Bucket List’. Also, ‘Bucket List’s release date is also out.
An ace trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Karan Johar and AA Films to present Marathi film… Madhuri Dixit-Nene makes her Marathi film debut with #BucketList… Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar… 25 May 2018 release.”
Karan Johar and AA Films to present Marathi film… Madhuri Dixit-Nene makes her Marathi film debut with #BucketList… Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar… 25 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/Pls7lAyvhA
A source revealed DNA, “Karan and Madhuri share a warm equation. They are even doing a film together (Abhishek Varman’s next). When Karan saw the teaser of ‘Bucket List’, which was released a week ago, he loved it and spoke to the team. He came on board as a presenter and along with Madhuri, this will be his debut in the Marathi film space.”
Moreover, speaking about his first Marathi venture, Karan told DNA, “I’ve been a staunch believer in regional cinema and since ‘Bãhubali’, I am confident that good cinema with a great platform breaks the barrier of language. Moreover, the opportunity to launch the superstar actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene in her mother tongue is going to be my absolute pleasure. Together, with the team of ‘Bucket List’ and AA Films, we hope that this heartwarming film gets all the love it deserves.”
‘Bucket List’ also stars Sumeet Raghavan, Renuka Shahane and Shubha Khote in pivotal roles. And we must say, Madhuri’s fans are going to get the biggest treat in May.