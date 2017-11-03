Karan Johar to judge talent hunt on TV

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Nov 03, 2017 02:52 pm
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar will judge acting and singing skills of contestants on a reality television show tentatively titled “Ticket To Bollywood”.

To be produced by Endemol, the show — previously known as “India’s Next Superstar” — will go on air on Star Plus in a few months, read a statement issued on behalf of the channel.

The show will also give a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work in a film under Karan’s banner Dharma Productions. The auditions for the reality show are said to be on.


Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will be hunting for talent along with other actors from the television industry.

