Karan Johar spills the beans, talks about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marriage in November

The famous couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marriage news is all over the internet. And according to gossip mongers they will tie the knot in Italy in this November. But ace filmmaker Karan Johar, when asked about the marriage, he added fuel to the fire. KJo was recently questioned that whether Ranveer and Deepika are getting married and was given choices to answer ‘Deny or Accept’. To which he instantly replied that he is not denying it.

Earlier even Kabir Bedi took to his Twitter account confirmed the news and wrote “Great couple! Great locale in Italy! Great event! Wishing @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone a wonderful wedding, and a lifetime of happiness,” he tweeted.

Well with that it looks like the couple will be taking the wedding vows in the month of Diwali. Earlier, same question was asked to Deepika about her marriage but she refused to comment on it.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. It is the official remake of Jr NTR and Kajal Agarwal starrer Temper, which was a huge hit at the box office. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. It is set to hit the screens on December 28.