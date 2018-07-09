Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Subhash Ghai look unrecognizable in this throwback photo

New Delhi: Producer and director Karan Johar took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, and Subhash Ghai. In the photo, Karan can be seen receiving an award. Trolling himself, the ‘Raazi’ producer poked fun at his double chin. The image was clicked by Abhishek Bachchan, as credited by Karan.

“I have to thank @bachchan for sharing this with me! Remember this @aslisona ?? I have won an award but look like I ate the ceremony!!!! #majorthrowback #doublechinalert” read his Instagram post.

On the professional front, Karan’s home banner Dharma Productions is producing several films including ‘Dhadak’ starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ and Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Simmba’.

Next year, Karan will be seen producing Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Kesari’, and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer ‘Kalank’. He will also be producing Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.