Karan Johar receives ‘bone crushing’ love on the sets of ‘Simmba’; see pic

New Delhi: Karan Johar received all the “Bone crushing” love on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’. The producer made a special appearance on the sets of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer film and was welcomed with hugs and kisses by the actors and director.

Posting a picture of the moment with his Instagram followers, Karan wrote, “Bone crushing love on the sets of #SIMMBA! The brilliant and epic combination of @itsrohitshetty and @ranveersingh ! The introduction of the stunning @saraalikhan95 and the madness and magic of the film!this has been such a super journey!!!! Can’t wait for all of you to discover and OWN the power of #SIMMBAon the 28th of December,2018!!! The new year comes with a bang!!!”

The picture was also shared by Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Simmba is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster ‘Temper’ and will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. The star cast also includes Sonu Sood. Produced by Karan Johar, the flick will hit the big screens on December 28 this year.