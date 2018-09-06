Karan Johar on Section 377 Verdict: Finally! India gets its oxygen back

Today, Supreme Court of India gave a historical verdict on Section 377 by decriminalising gay sex. As soon as SC announced the verdict, people from LGBT community started celebrating. Amid all, Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar also reacted to Section 377’s verdict of Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter, KJo wrote, “Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!”

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

Well, Karan has always been opinionated when it comes to LGBT rights. The director has also spoken about his sexuality and desires openly. Meanwhile, while giving verdict on gay sex, CJI Dipak Misra observed that “No one can escape from their individualism. Society is now better for individualism. In the present case, our deliberations will be on various spectrums.”

Criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible, observed the CJI while delivering the verdict. The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender community has same rights as any other citizen, the CJI added. Respect for each other’s rights and others are supreme humanity, observed the bench unanimously, while saying that right to live with dignity is right.

(With ANI Inputs)