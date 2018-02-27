Karan Johar hates playing Holi because Abhishek Bachchan did this: Read details

Mumbai: ‘Holi’ is just around the corner, and we have got to know that Filmmaker Karan Johar hasn’t played Holi festival since the age of 10 and the reason was none another than his friend Abhishek Bachchan. Karan Johar, revealed a few years ago, he had hurt himself during the festival and he also said, once he visited Amitabh’s residence and Abhishek came in the room, picked him and threw him in a pool of coloured water.

“I fondly remember visiting Amitji’s house for Holi when I was 10-years-old. I told him why I feared the festival so much. That’s when Abhishek came inside the room, picked me up and threw me in a pool of coloured water. That was the end of my love for Holi and I haven’t played ever since,” he said to IANS.

Karan Johar is very close to Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek and Shweta. Even Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked in Karan Johar’s films. Karan’s father Yash Johar had made several films with Big B.

Karan Johar along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, judges India’s Next Superstar’s, he said, “When I was six or seven-years-old, kids in my colony ran behind me to put silver colour paint on me. Trying to save myself, I fell down and hurt myself and ended up in a fight with the other kids.”

(Inputs from IANS)