Karan Johar has endearing birthday shout-out for Taimur Ali Khan

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan is ringing in his first birthday, and the social media is flooding with adorable wishes for the baby.

Today, on his special day, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s close friend Karan Johar shared an adorable birthday wish for the baby and posted a picture of the tiny tot with his father on Instagram.

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ helmer captioned the snap, “Happy birthday Taimur!!! I hope you enjoy your times with my babies as much as i have with your mom and dad!!!”

In the picture, Taimur is seen sitting on Saif’s lap and is all smiles for the camera while being clicked.

Earlier, everyone saw Taimur enjoying a horse ride with his dad Saif Ali Khan and Kareena posing along with them.

The fans saw the Khan-Kapoor family posing on their vintage tractor.