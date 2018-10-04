Karan Johar gives thumbs up to Loveyatri

After having its own share of controversies, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma’s debut film Loveyatri is all set to hit the theatres on October 5. Along with showering praises on social networking sites for the film, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Ritesh Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez have taken the ‘Chogada challenge’ where we can see them dancing on the song ‘Chogada’ from Loveyatri.

Joining the bandwagon, of praising the film on the social networking sites, Dharma Head-honcho Karan Johar who was present at the screening of Loveyatri on Wednesday night, twitted, “ “A breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story that makes you want to dance garba style in abandon! #LoveYatri introduces two wonderful debutants @aaysharma and #warina! Both confident and so assured! Aayush is such a bundle of energy !!!! And what a dancer! Watch it!!!!!”

Apart from Karan Johar the who’s who of Bollywood industry came out in full support for the newcomers at the screening. Sonakshi Sinha, Vaani Kpaoor, Kiara Advani, Sophie Chaudhary, Emraan Hashmi, and Gaurav Kapoor came in full attendance.

While Sonakshi opted for a floral dress, Sophie Chaudhary looked a complete chick in a red dress. Actress Vaani Kapoor and Kiara Advani kept their look casual.

While time will tell whether Loveyatri’s fever will spread at the box office or not, Bollywood sure seems smitten by the film.