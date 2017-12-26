Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s show India’s Next Superstar’s larger than life promo will leave you awestruck

Mumbai: Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s upcoming reality TV show India’s Next Superstar new promo will surely make your eyebrows up with its mesmerising grandeur.

Known for delivering one of the best TVC’s and digital branded content, White Script, has produced grand promo of TV show India’s next Superstar that would start to air on Star Plus from today in the presence of the big names of the B-town like Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty.

White Script essentially has put one of the best talent in the Bollywood industry and designed a great looking promo which shows larger than life essence of the Bollywood and promo for India’s next superstar is one of the best example for the same.

India’s Next Superstar is the show that dispels the myth of nepotism and will give the opportunity to 20 young talented common people to bring their talent across to the nation under the mentorship of the great icons of the industry Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty.

According to Inder Kochar, CEO of White Script “India is rich with a talent and this show is a wonderful platform for young people to shine and rise and we at White Script have made sure to deliver a grand promo for the show, which replicates Tinsel Town with dancers, fireworks, stunts and more to give a short glimpse of drama and glamour of our Indian film industry. This is a great concept by Star TV India which will help these young and talented contestants to bring their talent to the world.”

Watch first promo of India’s Next Superstar here: