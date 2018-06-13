Kapoor sisters Sonam and Rhea up their fashion game while holidaying in London, see pics

Sonam Kapoor, who is enjoying the success of her recent film ‘Veere di Wedding’, is presently holidaying in London. Sonam is enjoying time with her sister Rhea Kapoor, and both the sisters are having a great time catching up with friends.

The recent uploads of Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram account gives a glimpse of the fun that both the sisters are having at present. Both are walking around the streets of London in wonderful fashionable outfit. Have a look at the photo shared by Sonam Kapoor.

The post proves the fact that both Sonam and Rhea don’t forget to bring their best fashion trends forward while holidaying. Both are wearing one of the favourite fashion trends of the season- denim, pantsuit and statement handbags.

Sonam looks wonderful in a denim pantsuit, which she wore along with a pair of black stilettos. She also carried a box-handbag. On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor kept it casual by pairing her flared denim trousers with a black printed tee and denim jacket, and carried a shiny handbag. In other photo, Sonam and Rhea wore oversized shirts and with exaggerated bell sleeves. Have a look at the photo below.