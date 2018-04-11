Kapil Sharma’s show kept on hold, it is not going off air as of now

Kapil Sharma’s show was going to be shut as per the reports yesterday but now the picture is getting clearer and the show has been put on hold for the month of April. The makers were left with no choice after Kapil was cancelling the shoots, there was news that the channel was wasting Rs 30-35 lakh on every cancelled shoot.

A source close to the show told Indian Express: “See the first episode of Kapil’s latest show was nothing like its predecessor. It was a hotchpotch of too many things put in together for this 90s style game show. It only did well on TRP charts as Kapil has a very ardent fan following and was going to be back on television after a hiatus of seven months. So naturally, his fans did watch their favourite comedian’s new show but it lacked the punch that they expected. However, owing to personal issues, he had to cancel Rani Mukerji’s shoot and this left us in a lurch.”

The source also revealed that the team will not shoot in April as they don’t have any bank of episodes “We did not have a bank of episodes to air as the show had just begun. Also, his health issues or personal issues has been deviating his attention and focus from work. In such a scenario, it is better that we keep the show on hold for now. At least the whole of April, we aren’t shooting. We will figure out the rest once he feels better. Right now, we want to him get better first. So that once he is back, he is completely devoted to work like he has always been,” the source added.

On the other hand the host of the show Neha Pendse is shooting Colors TV’s Entertainment Ki Raat Season 2. One may think that she may have quit the show but it can be it can be possible that she might be using her free time for some other projects.