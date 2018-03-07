Kapil Sharma’s new show promo is hilarious, must watch

Kapil Sharma’s fan are eagerly waiting for his upcoming new show which will be aired on Sony TV, but before the show is aired the channel has come up with a promo of the show, which has been posted on Instagram and it caption reads ” Ek naya twist, ek naya safar…Par wahi @kapilsharma Fir hoga uske saath hansi ka safar shuru. #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma jald hi sirf Sony Entertainment Television par.”

In a newly launched promo we can see Kapil’s maid taunts him that newspaper delivery, milk delivery and cable has been stopped because the dues are not cleared, and even she is leaving the job but suddenly phones rings of Kapil and on the display, it is written call from Sony TV which makes Kapil smile and then he tells his maid to leave with his witty answer.

Talking more about the show it is named as ‘The family time with Kapil Sharma’. It is going to be game show where contestants will compete with family members and they can win prizes. Recently Kapil got a new vanity van which was designed by Dilip Chhabria and he posted the picture of vanity van on his twitter account, but some social media users were not happy with Kapil and they started trolling the comedian.

Kapil is returning on TV after a long break as his comedy show great hit but it had to be shut due to some problem.