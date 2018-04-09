Kapil Sharma’s friend claims comedian’s alleged ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes responsible for his depression

Kapil Sharma who has recently trapped into controversy for allegedly abusing an entertainment portals editor for covering his negative news. The comedian-turned-actor also filed a complaint against the editor of SpotboyE, Vickey Lalwani, his alleged ex Preeti Simoes and manager Neeti Simoes for allegedly trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from him.

And now, the case has taken yet another twist as Kapil’s best friend Rajiv Dhingra claimed that Kapil’s alleged ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes is the reason behind his depression. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, “Dhingra said, “Preeti is responsible for driving Kapil into depression, she harassed me as well and tried to instigate him against me. As soon as she learnt that he was marrying his girlfriend Ginni (Chatrath), she vowed to destroy him and turn his friends against him. All the controversies in Kapil’s life happened only in the last one year after Preeti vowed to destroy him”.

Moreover, Rajiv Dhingra added, “Not only is he unwell, even his mother isn’t keeping well and we are afraid he will harm himself. Preeti forced herself into the show and into his life. He is an emotional man, she is misusing his weakness. She threatened me saying Kapil and I are not from Mumbai and she will get us thrown out of the industry. Now, Kapil feels he has lost everything he earned over the years.”

Preeti Simoes has meanwhile countered Dhingra’s statement by saying, “He says he is depressed, but I want to ask why? And why aren’t his friends and girlfriend Ginni Chatrath, who he ceremoniously introduced to the world, with him when he is depressed? When we were in a relationship, both personally and professionally, he was doing well. The downfall only came after we separated.”

Well, we can only hope this issue gets sorted out soon.