Kapil Sharma’s closest friend Rajiv Dhingra: “I am extremely worried but don’t know what to do”

Kapil Sharma’s closest friend Rajiv Dhingra who served as a creative partner in his shows doesn’t know how to reach to Kapil anymore. “He is in his own world. I’ve tried reaching out to him. I am extremely worried but I don’t know what to do. In fact, I was out of town when that whole thing with that journalist happened. But he was with other friends, and not really in the mood to talk. So I left,” says Rajiv adding that his concern for Kapil’s health is primary.

Apparently, Kapil is now on multiple medications for depression. Apparently, he is taking as many 23 medicines every day. Concedes Rajiv, “Yes, Kapil is on heavy medication for depression. His health is of primary concern for me. At this point of time, I don’t care about whether his show is on air or not. He has to get well first. And for this to happen, people who have brought him to this mental condition must stop bothering him.”

Does Rajiv mean anyone in particular? He is evasive. “They know who they are. Kapil is still an innocent small-town boy. There are people in this business who exploited his innocence for their gains. Even now when he’s suffering so much they are hounding him with their unwanted attention, trying to play on his guilt so that he would take them back in his life.”

Rajiv feels it’s time Kapil settled down with his long-time girlfriend Ginni. “She’s the best thing that has happened to him. Before he damages his life and career, even more, he needs to settle down.”