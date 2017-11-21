Kapil Sharma wants Firangi to release on December 1, the date originally scheduled for ‘Padmavati’?
Mumbai: Makers of Kapil Sharma starrer ‘Firangi’ are looking to push forward the release date of the film to December 1 so that they can have a free run at the box-office.
Actually, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magmum opus film ‘Padmavati’ starrer Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh was slated to hit theatres on Dec 1, but due to incomplete documentation the release date has been cancelled by the Censor board.
Firangi was to release on November 24 but the Dec 1 date is free now so Kapil Sharma wanted to shift Firangi release date to Dec 1, so can he complete his interview which has been cancelled due to his ill-health.
A source told a leading daily, “The film has been sent to the CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification), but it has not been certified yet. The certification might happen today. In that case, the film will stick to its original release date (November 24). But now that Padmavati has moved, the producers are also thinking about taking up the vacant December 1 slot.”
The source added, “Along with that, Firangi will have two weeks’ run before Fukrey 2 releases. That will boost the film’s collections as there’s no other film to compete with. The film will get a good breathing space.”
A source informed, “Kapil’s issues aren’t just about his physical well-being. He’s trying to battle a lot of other things within.”