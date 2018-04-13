Kapil Sharma-Vickey Lalwani Controversy: This is what TV celebs have to say about the comedian’s reaction

The controversy between Kapil Sharma and SpotboyE’s editor Vickey Lalwani has now reached to yet another level as many TV celebs are now been reacting to this controversy.

Check out what TV celebs have to say about Kapil Sharma’s controversy:

Akashdeep Sabir: Sunil Grover’s Dr Mashoor Gulati act became so popular that he may never admit, but it must have made him insecure. The airline incident, his feud with his longtime manager Preeti Simoes etc. all added up. Alcohol further added to his woes. And eventually, when the show is pulled out, it suddenly dawns on a person that bad times have arrived before he actually could see it coming. For me to ever imagine that I would reach the heights that Kapil reached is not being real, but I guess being grounded and realizing that at the end of the day we are all just ordinary people who are going through phases. Great phases make us get carried away so the idea is to always remain grounded. Sounds easy but imagine a struggling comic artiste from Amritsar coming to Mumbai and hitting such a high professionally, it’s not easy to stay grounded.

Amal Sehrawat: I do feel bad, but, very soon I accept also that this is the price that’s paid by every celebrity at some point in time in their career. These are the testing times where I always maintain my cool. IGNORANCE would have been my response to this situation.

Ruhi Chaturvedi: Being an actor, it comes with a lot of do’s and don’ts. But in the end, even we are normal people. Just because we are actors lots of things are blown out of proportion. With God’s grace, I have never got into any negative publicity. And even if one does, it’s a part and parcel of our professional life. Everyone pays a price for being famous.

Shehzad Deol: I feel one has to have a really hard skin when you decide to get into this industry. Sooner or later these things will get to you. It’s entirely up to us in how we maintain our cool and calm face. I strongly follow the saying that when the going gets tough the tough get going. Obviously, these things get to you emotionally. The best approach is to ignore and keep doing what you’re great at. Like I said if today I’m in such a situation I would have just ignored it entirely. This I’ve learned from my journey in the show ‘Top Model’. There all the other contestants at one point got united against me and I was cornered, I obviously reacted then. I was then suggested by the judges that it’s best you ignore the things backstage and do your best in the show because ultimately that is what’s going to matter. Eventually, all these things will vanish into thin air and won’t even matter.

Sheeba: First and foremost I try not to read anything negative that’s written about me and if I do read it anywhere I immediately delete without taking it too much to heart because at the end of the day these people are virtual friends and strangers to me in real life, so what anybody has to say negative about me really doesn’t affect me at all. At the end of the day, we are all humans much as you may try to negate things that are written about you, there will be times when it will affect your psyche badly, that is the time you should have good and positive people around you.