Kapil Sharma turns 37, hopes to keep reinventing work

New Delhi: Kapil Sharma has seen a lot of ups and downs in his professional and personal life. But the actor-comedian, who turned 37 on Monday, says he hopes to have a long innings in the industry and he will make it happen by reinventing different films and shows.

Kapil is making headlines for his comeback show “Family Time With Kapil”.

Asked where he sees himself after five years, Kapil told IANS: “After five years, I will be sitting here and talking to you about my next venture.”

“I just wish I get new ideas and ways to entertain people. One tends to get bored if one keeps on doing the same thing. I will keep on coming out with some different show or different film.”

Kapil became everyone’s favourite with his comical gigs with “Comedy Nights with Kapil”, but the good run ended after a violent fight with co-actor Sunil Grover on a flight made headlines.

What ensued was talk about his drinking habits, about his newly acquired high-handedness and making his guests wait for long hours — all leading to bad PR and TRPs for his second show “The Kapil Sharma Show”. It went off the air with a promise to be back soon.

“Family Time With Kapil”, which premiered last month, is also getting mixed reviews, with some saying that the gigs are redundant while some are appreciating Kapil’s endeavour.

The actor says he is not ashamed of his shortcomings, like not being well-versed with English.

“When you are a public figure, everything about your personality comes out in the open. So why shame?”

Kapil spoke about his career with IANS when he was here to promote his film “Firangi”.