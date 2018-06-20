Kapil Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport, his transformation will leave you baffled; see pics

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma who is going through rough phase of career was spotted at Mumbai airport recently holding his cute pet dog. He was wearing a pair of grey sneakers and a spiked black backpack. While it was good to him after so many days, what caught out attention was his physical transformation has left us baffled.

In some pictures and videos on social media, Kapil looks completely different and unrecognisable as he gains weight but still wears a smile on his face. Check out pictures and videos below:

To note, past one year was completely traumatic for Kapil. In that span, Kapil lost a couple of friends and his show which started on a slow note but declined in terms of content. He was also reportedly got addicted to alcohol for quite some time now. Kapil also got into a verbal fight with a journalist and his former managers Neeti Simoes and Preeti Simoes. Meanwhile, there are some reports of Kapil doing Salman Khan’s movie which will be directed by Sohail Khan. However, the comedian refutes the reports calling it ‘rumours’.