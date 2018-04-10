Kapil Sharma posted Vickey Lalwani’s number on Twitter, Kapil’s fans harass the editor

War between Kapil Sharma and Vickey Lalwani is never-ending. Vickey Lalwani has posted a tweet asking for help from Mumbai Police, he wrote “Hello @MumbaiPolice,

Hello @MumbaiPolice,@KapilSharmaK9 had put out my number on his twitter handle. This has made his fans to call and harass me. Seeking suitable measures from you. — Vickey Lalwani (@iamvickeyleaks) April 10, 2018



Kapil Sharma had posted pictures of his complaint letter to Mumbai police on Twitter, in the complaint letter Vickey Lalwani’s number was also mentioned which Kapil did not blur or try to hide. The Twitterati managed to get hold of the number and started calling and harassing Vickey.

Even Mumbai Police has replied to Vickey Lalwani’s tweet and said, “Please visit the nearest police station for further support”. The fiasco started when Kapil Sharma called Vickey Lalwani and started to abuse him and later the call recordings were out on social media.

I have those numbers and I am ready to handover. — Vickey Lalwani (@iamvickeyleaks) April 10, 2018

Because of this Kapil Sharma had to face backlash on social media but his fans and friends stood by him and supported him. Shilp Shinde took to her twitter and posted a letter in favour of Kapil. In the post, Shilpa wrote, “Abusing someone is certainly incorrect, but he must be really in a bad situation. Every artist knows #vickylalwani kitne torture karke sawal karte hai. Request to all artist, please share your experience. Jago artist jago!! Kuch toh problem jarur hai warna itna talented artist ye sab nahi bol/kar sakta. We all are human, galati kise nahi hoti. Gali kaun nahi deta. Chadhte suraj ko sab salaam karte hai! Pichhla respect karke just forgive him. Very humble request to all media people, we need to give him some space.”

Shilpa is not the only one who supported the comedian, Hansal Mehta also raised his voice against the wrong and wrote on Twitter “Kapil Sharma’s language with the journalist was despicable but also a sad reflection of his possible state of mind. The journalist in question is no ethical saint either. He has harassed many people, spun many malicious stories & has created stories with his misleading questions.”