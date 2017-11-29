Kapil Sharma on Sunil Grover controversy: Did I commit any crime for people to hate me?

Mumbai: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is currently busy in shooting of his upcoming film ‘Firangi’ in various states. Recently, he was in Delhi, where he promoted his film and interacted with media too.

When he entered the press conference, Kapil confidently said, “Ask whatever you want to – negative, positive, happy or sad.”

Recently, he was affected for various wrong news and had a health issue due to which his famous show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was shut down and it’s pleasing that the show is likely to come back soon.

After a brief conversation about the film, Indian Express asked him if somewhere he is worried that the controversies that happened this year will affect the film and its business. He confidently said, “Tell me even one actor who hasn’t faced controversies?”

He further added, “Maine kaunsa crime kiya hai joh log nafrat karenge? (What crime have I committed that people would hate me?) See, when people love someone and something like this (the mid-air spat between him and Sunil) happens, the criticism is also of the same level.”

Kapil then opened up about how he went into depression for quite some time stressing about the entire controversy. “I took the entire thing seriously and was stressing if people must have started hating me but then I also feel proud that the audience feels I am a part of them.”