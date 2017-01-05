Kapil Sharma keeps Aditya, Shraddha waiting

We’ve heard many times how actors turn up late for shoots or press conferences and make the media or the whole film crew waiting for hours. In a rare case, our Bollywood actors were kept waiting by comedian Kapil Sharma for a five full hours.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been promoting their film Ok Jaanu in full swing. As the promotional routine goes, they were to shoot a promotional episode on Kapil Sharma’s show as well. As per the call time, the two young actors reached the set of Kapil’s show by 4pm. However, little did they know that the host would make them wait for a really long time.

A source from the sets was quoted saying, “Shraddha and Aditya were ready to shoot at the scheduled time but had no option but to cool their heels as they waited for the host to arrive. They were patient at first but when the shoot was delayed by around five hours, they got miffed.With Shraddha threatening to walk out and cancel the shoot, the shoot finally took off at 9 pm and went on till late night.” Is stardom taking a toll on our dear comedian Kapil?

Well this isn’t the first time when news of such unprofessional behaviour have been making the rounds from the sets of Kapil’s show. A year back when Sunny Deol was making his comeback with his film Ghayal Once Again. He was to promote his film on Kapil’s show. During the day of the shoot he too was kept waiting for more than five hours. Sunny paaji was pretty upset about it but later on the differences were resolved.