Kapil Sharma gets trolled for his new vanity van; read all the hilarious comments here
Mumbai: After a break, Kapil Sharma is all set to launch his new show “Family Time With Kapil Sharma’. On Friday he posted a new picture of vanity van which he purchased from Dilip Chhabria, which looks like a space ship. He wrote: “Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity.. new show .. new van”
After posting the beautiful picture of vanity van the picture went viral on internet and the actor got trolled for the lavish van. Some people wanted to know the price of the van but few people started attacking on Sharma for this vehicle.
Twitterati wrote: “New vanity to mil gyi par show ki trp khaan se laoge .Still i blve that you are a overconfident. Is show main kis kalakar ko juta maroge SelfishPerson jiske liye baki sari duniya zero hai. [sic]”
Another user wrote, “Ha bhai even show k promo me bhi he has shown claiming to an autowala- abe ab agr tum comedy kroge to hm kya krenge… which clearly shows his over confidence… abhi b shayd bhai ko akal aai nhi.. purane show or movie ka ye hal dekhkr bhi.”
Taking a dig at Kapil, another Twitter user wrote, Kapil Bar hai na isme? Daru ke bina kaise hoga tumhara show? Aur chappal bhi rakhna logon ko marne ke liye. #showoff
Also, there are some die-hard fans of Kapil, who are giving him best wishes and congratulating him for the new show. As per reports, the show will go on air in mid-March and will replace Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Super Dancer Chapter 2.
