Kapil Sharma files police complaint against entertainment portal editor, ex-managers, makes this shocking claim

Comedian-turned-actor, Kapil Sharma recently filed a police complaint against SpotboyE editor Vicky Lalwani, his alleged ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes and her sister and ex-manager Neeti Simoes for allegedly extorting Rs 25 lakh from him. According to ANI report, Kapil Sharma filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti and journalist Vicky Lalwani accusing them of trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from him. He alleged that Vicky Lalvani started a false and malicious propaganda to defame him on digital media after he refused to pay him the amount.

Soon after filing a complaint against a journalist, Kapil Sharma tweeted a copy of the complaint filed by him against Vickey Lalwani, Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes. He captioned it, "Some people just want to defame you for few bucks, but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong …I shall do it today n forever."

In his complaint, Kapil has alleged harassment by entertainment portal editor, Vickey Lalwani on the insistence of Preeti and Neeti. The report further stated that negative posts by an entertainment portal kept increasing and affecting his mental and emotional health as false and malicious remarks were made about career, finance and relationships.

Earlier, Kapil blasted at Vickey Lalwani and his entertainment portal in his tweet which was deleted later.

Well, after that Kapil posted his further comment on the journalist. He wrote, “Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless.”

Kapil has made a comeback on television with the show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. However, due to negative reviews to the show, the show might get off air.