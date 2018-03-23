Kapil Sharma cancels shoot with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani; 5 other instances when comedian’s shoots were cancelled

Comedian Kapil Sharma is back on small screen with ‘Family Time with Kapil Sharma’. The show will have a grand premiere on March 25 with ‘Raid’ actor Ajay Devgn becoming its first guest. But, even before the show has gone on air, it has run into a controversy as, once again, the comedian has cancelled a shoot at the last minute. As per the reports, Kapil has cancelled the ‘Baaghi 2’ shoot with Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff due to some technical issue on the sets.

To note, this is not the first time that Kapil Sharma has cancelled the shooting. There have been several instances in the past when Kapil has done the same. Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan

In August, Big B was supposed to shoot for a promotional episode with Kapil for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 9. This shoot was cancelled because of the strike of the member of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Shah Rukh Khan

According to reports, Kapil Sharma fainted on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in July, forcing the shoot for an episode of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to be cancelled. Several media reports suggested that the Kapil was under a lot of stress to maintain show’s TRP, which took a toll on him.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn along with his ‘Baadshaho’ cast, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta were scheduled to promote their upcoming movie on Kapil’s show but they were told about his ill-health when the team already had reached the sets and were ready for the shoot. As per the reports, Ajay stormed out, followed with rest of the cast and later the shoot had to be cancelled once again.

Sunny and Bobby Deol

Soon after the incident with Ajay Devgn and team Baadshaho, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who were scheduled to promote their film ‘Poster Boys’ on Kapil’s show, cancelled the shoot as they were sceptical about being treated the same way as ‘Baadshaho’ team.

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

In July last year, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor with team ‘Mubarakan’ was to promote the film on TKSS but the shooting was again cancelled due to his ill health.