Kapil Sharma cancel the event in Delhi, organisers suffer Rs 2 lakh loss

Kapil Sharma had made headlines once again and this time for not attending an event in Delhi. As per report from Bollywoodlife.com Kapil was invited for media conclave in Delhi and made organisers to book his flights thrice. Kapil asked the event organisers to book three business class tickets and four economy class tickets, making the organizers booking, cancelling, and rebooking the tickets and it was just all for Kapil but he refuse to make it on the last minute. And as per the reports, this caused the makers a loss of roughly Rs 2 lakh.

“We were greatly distressed. Tickets were booked and re-booked for him thrice. In all, there were seven tickets. It cost us close to two lakhs. The reason given for the last minute back out was the poor response to Firangi by his close associates. It looks like Kapil is again stuck by depression,” a source close to the channel told the portal.

Talking about his movie Firangi it didn’t do well on the box-office and just earned up to Rs 4 crore in its opening week. Earlier Kapil went under depression which lead to shut down of The Kapil Sharma show. Kapil has done same things with A-Listers of Bollywood by cancelling the shoot or making them wait on the sets for long hours.