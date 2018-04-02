Kapil Sharma Birthday: Move over Sumona, Kapil’s chemistry with Neha Pendse is now the talk of the town

One of the best comedians of India, Kapil Sharma is celebrating his 37th birthday today. The comedian has always been showing his talent on small screen. Especially, on his shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show. However, due to some controversies, Kapil has always been criticised.

Kapil Sharma is known for flirting on his shows. Especially, whenever prominent actresses visit his show, the naughty comedian never miss out any chance to pull their legs. Apart from actresses, there is one person whom Kapil had always insulted (comically) on the show, and that person is Sumona Chakravarti. Ever since Kapil Sharma started doing shows like Comedy Circus, Sumona Chakravarti has always accompanied him as his partner. Their Jodi was loved by many.

However, when Kapil Sharma started his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, surprisingly, Sumona Chakravarti was not in the team. Instead of her, Neha Pendse accompanied Kapil Sharma for the show and we must say, it is now becoming popular among the masses. Amid criticism on Family Time With Kapil Sharma, Neha Pendse and Kapil Sharma’s flirty act stole the limelight.

Kapil and Neha entertained the audience with some interesting games like rolling the balls, bursting the balloons and some amazing questions. Some games were also given some interesting names, for example, Ghoom Barabar Ghoom.

Unlike Sumona, Kapil Sharma’s chemistry with Neha Pendse is also the highlight of the show. Their comic timing with some funny expressions makes the show even funnier.

Happy Birthday, Kapil!