Kapil Sharma and his team, Kiku and Chandan, bring treat for fans in form of ‘Firangi Night’
Mumbai: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Firangi’ currently on various platform like shows, media and other events. In the busy schedule, Kapil has brought a treat for his fans.
Kapil Sharma and his team- Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Navjot Singh Sidhu shot a special episode called ‘Firangi Night’ on Friday, November 17. The show will be telecast on Sony Entertainment Television.
The ‘Firangi Night’ will be hosted by Kapil Sharma and, as guests, whole Firangi team will make appearance to promote film.
Kapil Sharma turned a guest on sets of Super Dancer 2, which used to be once the set of “The Kapil Sharma Show”. He says it was an emotional but happy moment.
Recently Sunil Grover was spotted at an event, during a media interaction, when a reporter asked Sunil to give any reaction on Kapil Sharma’s film ‘Firangi’, Sunil smiled and says, ‘Aapko bahot bahot subhkamnaye’ and went away from there.
Firangi was slated to hit theatres on November 24, but due to Padmavati’s release being cancelled so the maker of Firangi want it to release on December 1. Nothing is confirmed as yet.