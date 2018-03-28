Kannada actress Jayanthi is alive and recovering, family denies the rumours of her demise

Mumbai: There was a report that the Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi is no more, her family denied the report and said she is alive and hospitalised. Jayanthi was admitted to Vikram hospital in Bangaluru on Sunday as she was suffering from Chronic ashthma and now she is under recovery.

According to Indian Express, Jayanthi was shifted out of the ICU on Tuesday and was said to be on the path to recovery. The leading daily further stated that as their sources, the veteran actor was responding well to the treatment and would be kept in the hospital for a couple of days more.

“She has been suffering from chronic asthma for a long time. When there was some issue with her breathing, the doctors advised to immediately hospitalize her,” Jayanthi’s son Krishna Kumar had earlier told a Kannada news channel. “Jayanthi has been dealing with her asthma problem for more than three decades but it is for the first time, her problem got severe, which required hospitalization,” added Krishna Kumar.

Jayanthi has acted in over 500 movies across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, and Marathi languages.