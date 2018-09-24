Kannada actors Darshan, Prajwal and Devaraj meet with accident after car hits road divider

Kannada star Darshan aka Challenging Star met with an accident in Mysuru. The actor was accompanied by veteran actor Devaraj, his son Prajwal Devaraj and three others. The accident took place at around 3.30 am in morning near Hinkal on Monday. According to reports, the car rammed into divider after the driver lost the control. Fortunately, Darshan only suffered with fracture and currently is being treated at Columbia Asia Hospital in Mysuru. However, the actor and others are out of danger, say reports.

Darshan has adopted a giraffe calf and he often visits Mysuru zoo along with the Devaraj family who has adopted a cheetah. From the last few days the actor is busy shooting with his upcoming film Odeya. After finishing his shooting on September 23, he attended few events.

Officials at the Vanivilasa Puram Traffic Police Station are currently examining the incident, but are tight-lipped about the case. The car involved in the accident was reportedly missing when investigating officials reached the scene of the accident. The officials have also not been able to identify who was driving the car.

Darshan’s mother Meena Thogudeep, wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vinish have reached the hospital.