Kangna Ranaut is not making any friends

It is true that people don’t know how to react to Kangana Ranaut’s success. She is too big a success, so much so that her presence makes even the big celebrated actors uncomfortable. Recently one of our sources confirmed that many actresses want to steer clear of this firebrand actress simply because they don’t want to pale in comparison.

“There are many who just avoid discussing Kangana Ranaut, cause they fall short of things to talk about her. To begin with even if people try really hard to pull her down, they won’t be able to cause she is soaring much higher.

The actors too know that she won’t be getting into anything that will let them have the last word. She is not at all interested in stroking people’s ego hence she is dangerous to have around. It is as simple as that… what more, she doesn’t care what people think or say about her. she is persistently doing a great job and leaving her work to do all the talking,” exclaimed our source.

It is true that no matter how we probe her contemporaries to say what they think about her success and her films, they will all simply applaud and move away. No one giving away more than that.