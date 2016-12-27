Kangana, Shahid’s cold war turns ugly

If the latest rumours are to be believed, the cold war between Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor has taken an ugly turn. Earlier this year, there were reports of actors Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut sharing cold shoulders on the sets of Vishal Bharadwaj’s upcoming film Ragoon. If that wasn’t enough, these two actors even started taking pot-shots at each other in their interviews.

While Kangana said actors do not go to work to make friends, Shahid commented on her infamous three-heroes comment. He said there are no three heroes but three principal characters in Rangoon.

According to the latest buzz, Shahid has now decided not to promote Ragoon with his co-star Kangana as he doesn’t feel comfortable with her. Rumour has it that Shahid has requested the makers to come up with alternatives and a different schedule for him and Kangana.

Sources say that if things don’t work out, it is possible that Shahid and Kangana may not promote the film. If that happens then actor Saif Ali Khan may have to cancel his paternity leave and promote the film alone. Let’s hope that it doesn’t happen.

Interestingly, Kangana has managed to stay in the news throughout the making of Ragoon. From pay disparity between male and female in Bollywood to her personal matters with Hrithik, Kangana has spoken about a few things this year.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rangoon is a period romance drama film set during the World War 2. It will release on February 24.