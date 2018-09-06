Kangana Ranaut’s stunning footwear will burn a hole in your pocket; Check out

Amid the controversy surrounding Sonu Sood’s exit from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika,’ the controversial actress was recently spotted at the airport and her latest uber cool airport look has once again impressed us. Dressed in flowy black dress, Kangana was a stunner. She paired the dress with a stylish eyewear and her hair was loosely tied. However, with all this what grabbed our attention was her bright yellow scandals.

See pics below:



Kangana was spotted wearing Prada heels which surely complimented her look but the prize will make you think before you buy it. According to a report in TimesNow, the price of the stylish footwear is around whopping $1,450 (Rs 1,01,500).

Meanwhile, on Sonu Sood’s controversial exit, Kangana has been quoted saying that Sonu, who she thought of as a ‘dear friend’ walked out as he refused to work under a female director. However, Sonu refutes Kangana’s claims saying that was not the case; he had worked with a female director (Farah Khan in ‘Happy New Year’) and that issue was competence.