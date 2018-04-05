Kangana Ranaut’s lavish Manali mansion is a Queen’s abode; see it to believe it

Kangana Ranaut recently bought a new house in her home-town Manali. The actor posted the picture of the inauguration of the house with her family members including sister Rangoli and nephew. The eight-bedroom bungalow has been given a European style vintage look. The bungalow has a gymnasium, a yoga room, step out balconies and a fireplace and a dining room, say reports.

Look what #KanganaRanaut gifted herself on the New Year’s! 💁‍♀️🏡 pic.twitter.com/vRE5Dvti2w

— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) January 5, 2018

The house cost actress Rs 30 crore and the land was purchased post her film Queen’s success. The Manikarnika actress’s lavish house was a surprise for her fans. As per the reports, the land was a surprise for the actress as well as it was bought by her parents. It was a dream come true for the actress.

The reports also say that the windows of the bungalows open to a view of Himalayas. The house will soon get featured in the magazine Architectural Digest. The actress’ neighbours are looking forward to her stay next to their house. They even sent groceries as a goodwill gesture.

HQ | Inside scans of Kangana’s spunky apartment, featured exclusively in the May/June 2017 issue of Architectural Digest India pic.twitter.com/LjvtHBdWbV — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) May 6, 2017

Mountains, piano and silent contemplation: #KanganaRanaut‘s recent hibernation in her new Manali house had all that and more. Watch this space on ETimes to find out what she has been up to! pic.twitter.com/g4JRcxTeMt — ETimes (@etimes) April 3, 2018

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut inaugurates new house in Manali with her family

The place where the house is situated has become a tourist place and selfie spot as people have started taking selfies near the house. The house is said to be designed by Queen’s director Vikas Bahl’s wife, interior designer Richa Bahl, reported by Hindustan Times. Ranaut is now taking piano lessons in her new house.