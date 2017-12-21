Kangana Ranaut to host Christmas party for underprivileged kids

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is planning to enjoy Christmas on December 25 with a group of underprivileged children. At a suburban restaurant, Kangana will have brunch with over 100 children of the Smile Foundation and will support the initiative QaukerFeedAChild, her spokesperson said.

On the work front, the actress, who got injured during the shooting of her ambitious project “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”, will resume shooting from Saturday. Apart from taking the day off on Christmas, she will shoot till December 31.