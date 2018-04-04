Kangana Ranaut refuses to do item songs in Bollywood films: Read to know why

No one can deny that item songs in Bollywood movies like ‘Sheela Ki Jawani’, ‘Munni Badnam’ or Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Fevicol Se’ song, are the more popular than the movies. While most of us enjoy such song, ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut refuses to be part of things which are not good and toxic for kids and society. Interesting to note, Kangana has never done an item song in her 12-year long career.

In an interview to Bombay Times, Kangana said, “Well… I don’t do item numbers because there is nothing to be done in them. They are… they are obscene, they are at times unfair, most of them are sexist. What is there to be done in them? I personally feel they should be banned.”

Kangana further adds, “I can’t be a part of something which is so toxic to us, our society, our children. If tomorrow, you have a daughter, I have a daughter, would I want her to be called those names, objectified like that? I mean, there are children out there, we need to take responsibility for them.”

hmm! Well, that’s really interesting. Following your heart is not an easy task. Meanwhile, Kangana is currently in news for her upcoming movie ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. And, according to reports, Kangana had bought a piece of land in her hometown Manali. Located in an area with a beautiful view of the Himalayas, the house in the resort town reportedly costs a whopping Rs 30 crores.