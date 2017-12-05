Kangana Ranaut refused to sign Deepika Padukone’s safety petition; check out the details

Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her heart out and this time the actress did the same. A petition was been signed in Bollywood seeking safety of Padmavati actress Deepika padukone. But Kangana refused to sign it. When Bollywoodlife contacted the Queen star, she opened up on the issue and clarified her stance.

She said, “I was filming Manikarnika in Jodhpur when I got a call from dear friend Anushka Sharma to sign the petition written by Ms Shabana Azmi. I explained to her that Deepika Padukone has all my support but I am a bit wary of Shabana Azmi’s investment in left wing Vs right wing politics. I have my own set of ideas and opinions about the current situation in our country. I am on the fence about many things and being a part of a feminist movement called ‘Deepika bachao’ led by someone who character assassinated me when I was bullied by influential men, seems to be one of them. Anushka understood but I am glad they reached out to me, like I said Deepika has all my support I am an individual perfectly capable of supporting who I like without anyone’s support.”

Controversy related to movie Padmavati has spread all over India and many states have banned the movie and opposed the release. During the shoot in Rajasthan the set was vandalised and the director of the movie Sanjay Leela Bhansali was man handled.