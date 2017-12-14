Kangana Ranaut keen to pen a book on her life

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has said she would love to write a book on her life and experiences. The actor launched noted author Shobha De’s book, “70 and to hell with it” here last evening.

Asked if she plans to write a book herself, Ranaut told reporters, “Yes, when I am ready to write, and Shobhaji is always there to guide me.”

The “Simran” star said, “We can collaborate with Shobha Ma’am. That will be great. She understands the spirit and I would love to associate with her in future about my experiences and plans and life in general.”

De said Ranaut is a “warrior” and she connects with her fighting spirit immensely. “I think she is a gladiator, a warrior. She represents a lot in terms of the way women stand up for what they believe in. I find her extraordinary, young, spunky and feisty. I have always been her admirer since she entered the industry.”

To this, Ranaut said, “I tell Shobhaji that you are the original wild child and we are just the followers.”