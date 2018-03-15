Kangana Ranaut inaugurates new house in Manali with her family

Kangana Ranaut recently built a new lavish house in Manali. The eight-bedroom bungalow has been given an European style vintage look. The bungalow has a gymnasium, a yoga room, step out balconies and a fire place and a dining room.

On Wednesday, the actor along with her family did the inauguration or ‘grih pravesh’ of the house. Sister Rangoli along with her son was also present at the inauguration. Kangana’s Twitter team posted pictures of her new bungalow. Kangana Daily, the Twitter handle also posted actors photographs with her baby nephew.

Kangana along with her family performed a Griha Pravesh ceremony at her Manali home two days ago. pic.twitter.com/Tw7VvKrN0U

— Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 14, 2018

This picture of Kangana with her nephew, Prithvi Raj, is the cutest one ever 😍 pic.twitter.com/vMU550AtjU — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 12, 2018

As reported by the Hindustan Times Kangana Ranaut shifted to her new house in Mumbai last year. The five-bedroom house is situated in Khar, Mumbai. The house is said to be designed by Queens’s director Vikas Bahl’s wife, interior designer Richa Bahl.