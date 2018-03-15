Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#NepalPlaneCrash
#StephenHawking
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#MaharashtraKisanMarch
#MohammedShami
Home / Entertainment / Kangana Ranaut inaugurates new house in Manali with her family

Kangana Ranaut inaugurates new house in Manali with her family

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 15, 2018 04:12 pm
FOLLOW US:

Manikarnika, Manikarnika Row, Kangana ranaut, queen of jhansi, Kangana Ranaut on manikarnika controversy, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie

Kangana Ranaut recently built a new lavish house in Manali. The eight-bedroom bungalow has been given an European style vintage look. The bungalow has a gymnasium, a yoga room, step out balconies and a fire place and a dining room.
On Wednesday, the actor along with her family did the inauguration or ‘grih pravesh’ of the house. Sister Rangoli along with her son was also present at the inauguration. Kangana’s Twitter team posted pictures of her new bungalow. Kangana Daily, the Twitter handle also posted actors photographs with her baby nephew.

 

On Wednesday, the actor along with her family did the inauguration or ‘grih pravesh’ of the house. Sister Rangoli along with her son was also present at the inauguration. Kangana’s Twitter team posted pictures of her new bungalow. Kangana Daily, the Twitter handle also posted actors photographs with her baby nephew.

 

As reported by the Hindustan Times Kangana Ranaut shifted to her new house in Mumbai last year. The five-bedroom house is situated in Khar, Mumbai. The house is said to be designed by Queens’s director Vikas Bahl’s wife, interior designer Richa Bahl.

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK