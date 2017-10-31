Kangana Ranaut focused on mental health to overcome obstacles

Mumbai: National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut says she worked towards her “mental health” to overcome the hurdles that she faced while working in Bollywood.

“Not belonging to a lineage makes the path to success in my industry automatically harder. I belong to a humble family that has no connection to Bollywood. My passion and dreams brought me to a junction, but the tracks ahead had to be laid by me and each step was unfathomably difficult,” Kangana, a Reebok India brand ambassador, said in a statement.

The actress, who has joined hands with Reebok India for #FitToFight campaign to address inequality in pay, added: “I worked towards my mental fitness and while the determination and zeal to reach the end had made every other obstacle look miniscule, I set out to face them. Slowly but steadily, I worked towards becoming a better version of myself and did not let anything or anyone deter my path to success.”

Talking about pay disparity, the “Queen” star said: “I have personally experienced inequality on the professional front, on several occasions, and have fought my way up the ladder to stand shoulder to shoulder with my male counterparts. I identify very strongly with the campaign.”

Kangana is known for openly talking about her struggle in the film industry, as an outsider and during that phase of her life, how she had an abusive relationship with actor Aditya Pancholi. She has been in news for her murky legal battle with actor Hrithik Roshan over their alleged affair.